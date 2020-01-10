Ex-police inspector offers £8,000 reward after thermal cameras and drones fail to find missing dog

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:30 EST, 10 January 2020

A distraught ex-police inspector has provided an £eight,000 reward in a final determined bid to seek out his beloved lacking cocker spaniel named Mudd.

The four-year-old pooch mysteriously disappeared two months in the past when he ran off throughout countryside to retrieve a chook throughout a shoot at Slaidburn, Lancashire, on November 9 final yr.

Mudd hasn’t been seen since, regardless of proprietor Phil Gunning, 71, going to nice lengths to seek out him.

Mr Gunning, from Leyland, has spent a whole bunch of hours trying to find his beloved canine – and has known as on all his police expertise to hold out a ‘fingertip search’ of the huge moorland the place Mudd was final seen.

The four-year-old pooch mysteriously disappeared two months in the past when he ran off throughout countryside to retrieve a chook throughout a shoot at Slaidburn, Lancashire

He has used hand-held thermal imagery gear and deployed digicam drones, all to no avail.

Search events totalling 30 individuals have lined 5,000 acres of moorland, with day by day searches for the primary week he was lacking.

Lacking posters have been hung up in put up workplaces, retailers and on communal noticeboards within the surrounding villages and city, with the search being publicised on-line by way of DogLost teams.

Having already provided rewards of £1,000 and £three,000, Mr Gunning has now dipped into his financial savings and boosted the sum to £eight,000 for the ‘secure return’ of Mudd.

Mr Gunning mentioned being separated from his pet is ‘heartbreaking’ however he has to remain hopeful he’ll see him once more.

He mentioned: ‘Mudd ran over a financial institution to retrieve a chook throughout a shoot and that is the final anybody has seen of him.

Search events totalling 30 individuals have lined 5,000 acres of moorland, with day by day searches for the primary week Mudd was lacking

‘He all the time comes again however he did not this time. I whistled and shouted for him however there was no signal of him, so I drove across the space all afternoon.

‘The following day, I used to be up earlier than daybreak and a search get together was put collectively. We have been out every single day for the primary week and there have been common searches since.

‘You’ll be able to describe it as a fingertip search as we have used thermal imagery, drones, and women and men with canines, nevertheless it has revealed nothing.

‘Mudd has been lacking for eight weeks now and it has, to be sincere, been heartbreaking.

‘The little man is on the market someplace, probably with somebody who has both discovered him, or bought him in good religion.

Phil Gunning, from Leyland, has spent a whole bunch of hours trying to find the canine

‘In a final determined try to have him safely returned, I’m rising the reward to £eight,000 till the top of February.

‘It isn’t suggested to place up such massive rewards for lacking canines as a result of it might begin an business the place individuals steal them to get the cash, however I’ve run out of choices and I simply need him to return residence.

‘Any canine homeowners know canine is a useful a part of your loved ones, and Mudd is a useful a part of ours. It is so unhappy and my spouse is in items.’

Mr Gunning misplaced Mudd throughout a shoot at Slaidburn close to Clitheroe on November 9 final yr.

He added: ‘It isn’t an space recognized for canine thefts so if that’s what has occurred they have been very opportunistic.

‘Maybe the reward will persuade them to return Mudd.

‘Mudd is so treasured to us and canines offer you an unrequited love.

‘We can’t thank everybody sufficient for his or her assist thus far and now we have to stay hopeful he’ll come again to us.

‘Typically you hear of canines going lacking for six years and returning to their homeowners.’

Anybody with any info ought to contact Mr Gunning through the web site DogLost.