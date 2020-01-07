Ex-porn star Lisa Ann calls current sex vids too ‘extreme’

Porn legend Lisa Ann says she left the sexxx-rated enterprise when it grew to become too “aggressive” and “extreme.”

Greatest recognized for her breakout position as former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin within the porn parody, Who’s Nailin’ Paylin?, Lisa Ann mentioned the scene modified from when she began within the 1990s.

“Being a porn star in the 90s was very different than it is now. The girls were so valued,” she advised LADBible.

“There weren’t a lot who wanted to do this for a living, so (filmmakers) wanted to treat the ones who did so well. It was like being on a regular movie set, they would call you the day before to ask you what you wanted to eat and they made sure you only worked with guys you wanted to work with.”



Lisa Ann in the present day. INSTAGRAM

Lisa Ann fell into porn after working as a stripper in Los Angeles.

When she broke in, Lisa Ann — star of Large and Black, Diary of a MILF four and Lesbian Hospital 2 — mentioned the ladies had been handled like queens.

At the moment, porn starlets had extra management over the content material and who they carried out with.

It was a world the lusty brunette beloved however after 2000, issues modified. Within the shameless period, extra ladies had been recreation to make porn and the motion hit the accelerator.

Lisa Ann mentioned she refused to be “choked, smacked or spat on.”

And she or he was able to name it quits when producers in 2008 determined to do a Sarah Palin porn.



Former porn star Lisa Ann in her most well-known position, a sex-crazed Sarah Palin.

Who’s Nailin Paylin? despatched Lisa Ann hovering to fame together with her virtuoso efficiency that even Tina Fey accredited of.

And she or he grew to become a MILF star which she appreciated. Now a sports activities persona, she mentioned she’s going to all the time treasure her time within the porn world.

“I’ve outgrown it, I’ve loved it for everything it’s done for me and still so happy to be invited to events and still be Lisa Ann, but at the same time it’s grown to be something different,” she mentioned.

[email protected]

@HunterTOSun