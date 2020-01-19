January 19, 2020 | 5:32pm

A former Philadelphia professor who allegedly blew grant cash on strippers has now been charged with theft in connection to the almost $200,000 used for grownup leisure and different private bills, prosecutors mentioned.

Chikaodinaka Nwankpa — the one-time head of Drexel College’s electrical engineering division — was charged final week on felony counts of illegal taking and theft by deception, based on the Philadelphia District Legal professional’s Workplace.

The 57-year-old former professor allegedly abused grant cash from the Navy, the Division of Vitality and the Nationwide Science Basis over a interval of 10 years, prosecutors mentioned.

He squandered round $96,000 in federal grant funds at grownup leisure venues and sports activities bars between 2010 and 2017, officers allege. He additionally blew threw one other $89,000 on iTunes purchases and meals.

The college revealed the alleged fraud final October, claiming it had solely found the spending spree throughout a 2017 audit.

Nwankpa allegedly admitted to the unauthorized bills when confronted by faculty officers and resigned from the school. He additionally gave round $53,00 to the college, which paid $189,000 to resolve potential civil legal responsibility within the case.

He was arrested by college police final week and launched on $25,000 bail. If convicted, he faces as much as 14 years in jail.

