December 28, 2019 | 7:40pm

This can be a present card being handed out to launched Rikers inmates

Newly sprung Rikers jailbirds are attempting to liquor up on town’s dime.

The ex-inmates have been flooding space booze outlets, ever because the current launch of a soft-on-crime metropolis initiative that gives them with two $25 present playing cards, retailers mentioned Saturday.

JR, an worker at Paretti’s Liquor Retailer close to the Q100 bus cease alongside the bus route from Rikers to Queens Plaza mentioned her retailer was refusing to promote to the cardholders.

“We’ve had more people coming in with the visa things. No, we don’t take that, no gift cards, none of that. People come in here always trying to find a way to pay without really paying,” the worker advised The Publish.

The story was the identical at Metropolis Sliquors, additionally alongside the Rikers bus route, the place ex-inmates “didn’t seem to understand why” their cost wasn’t accepted, the proprietor of the spot mentioned.

“Usually we don’t accept it because we don’t know where it came from with no chip, it may bounce,” he added.

Whereas booze has been robust to acquire for the newly launched, distributors reported that different goodies like Juul pods and tobacco merchandise had been inside attain.

“Yet to see one person use it to buy food,” Ahmed, a employee on the Plaza Deli Grocery, famous.

Along with the Metrocards and money, plans are additionally within the works to arrange newly launched inmates with burner telephones, the Publish reported Saturday.

The handouts are half of a bigger initiative from Mayor de Blasio that awards the swag to prisoners launched below New York’s new bail reform legislation. The purpose is to incentivize the jail birds to point out up for his or her courtroom appearances, however the scope of this system will cowl anybody launched from Division of Corrections custody, sources advised The Publish.

Different goodies will embody winter coats, Steve Madden sneakers and Mets tickets.

The applications are being run by city-funded non-profits and the entire initiative will value $500,000, officers mentioned.

“It’s a sad state of affairs when the city bends over backward to reward criminals instead of protecting the victims of their crimes,” one law-enforcement supply advised The Publish. “What’s next? Free limo service back home?”

A spokesman for the mayor defended the giveaways, saying that sending ex-inmates residence “with essential resources needed to survive is critical to ensuring the safety of themselves and others, and maintaining our status as the safest big city in America.”