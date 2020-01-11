Ex-Royal chaplain accuses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of choosing celebrity over duty

By Stephen Adams for The Mail on Sunday

A former chaplain to the Queen has accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of selecting ‘self-interested’ celeb over the selfless responsibility demanded of royalty.

And Dr Gavin Ashenden, Royal chaplain from 2008 to 2017, predicted that Harry and Meghan’s determination wouldn’t make them completely happy.

In selecting what he referred to as the ‘celebrity love’ of Hollywood over the ‘dutiful love’ embodied by the Queen, the couple would finally be left impoverished, he stated.

Dr Gavin Ashenden stated that whereas the monarchy was grounded in Christian beliefs of service, celeb love was ‘born out of the narcissism of the entertainment industry’ which was ‘based on a rather fragile adoration’ – the ‘fickle’ adoration of the group

‘This has erupted in part because the Queen stands for one kind of love, and Meghan another. Dutiful love and celebrity love are two different philosophies – almost two different religions.’

Dr Ashenden, who transformed from Anglicanism to Catholicism over what he says is the failure of the C of E to face up for Christian values, added: ‘You don’t ever hear the Queen speaking about what she wants. The genius and great thing about her position is that she does her responsibility. That’s her means of loving others.’

He added: ‘It’s starting to appear like Meghan has been unable or unwilling to transition from celeb like to dutiful love. The primary is extra about me and my wants, and the second extra about them and theirs.

‘To my thoughts, it seems to be just like the Sussexes have chosen to place their very own self-interests earlier than their public responsibility and household. The tragedy is that, whereas the goal is self-fulfilment and happiness, it nearly at all times ends in self-pity and unhappiness.

‘It might be that Harry and Meghan could be completely happy and fulfilled, making their very own cash, claiming their very own freedom, promoting their very own branded life-style, doing their very own factor, however it is going to don’t have anything to do with royalty, responsibility or selflessness.’