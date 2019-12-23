Ex-School nurse sees her dog accessories being modelled by Boris Johnson’s dog Dilyn 

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline and Izzy Ferris For Every day Mail

Revealed: 06:42 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:08 EST, 23 December 2019

A former college nurse who runs a canine accent enterprise has been inundated with orders due to Downing Road’s latest four-legged resident.

Kim O’Donnell, 58, determined to ship the Prime Minister’s canine Dilyn a present bundle after seeing him working arduous as he canvassed for the Conservative celebration.

The Staffordshire-based enterprise proprietor made the canine his personal restricted version Christmas lead, collar and bandanna and despatched it to Boris Johnson’s accomplice Carrie Symonds.

Dilyn was seen with Boris Johnson on the day of the overall election carrying a particular collar provided by former nurse turned canine accent entrepreneur Kim O’Donnell

The Staffordshire primarily based enterprise proprietor made the canine his personal restricted version Christmas lead, collar and bandanna. She’s seen together with her canine Leo and Charley

She was over the moon when she noticed Dilyn utilizing the lead within the weeks coming as much as the election however by no means anticipated him to mannequin the complete set as he accompanied that Prime Minister to Westminster polling station.

With footage of Jack Russell-cross Dilyn adorning the entrance pages of Friday’s papers following the Conservative win, Mrs O’Donnell has been inundated with orders for her distinctive creations.

She stated: ‘I’d seen Dilyn working so arduous canvassing for his homeowners and simply thought it might be very nice to ship him a particular little bundle.

‘I have two dogs myself, Leo and Charley, so I wrote to Carrie with a note for Dilyn saying ‘Leo and Charley have instructed me to send you this as a thank you for the hard work you’ve achieved to boost the profile of dogkind’.

‘I couldn’t consider it once I checked my Twitter a number of days later and noticed Dilyn carrying the lead I’d made particularly for him!

‘I Tweeted Carrie to let her understand how superb Dilyn regarded and was amazed when she replied to say he liked his current!

‘Dilyn wore the complete collar and bandanna when he went to vote with Boris and out of the blue my creations have been all around the information, it was unbelievable.

‘I’ve acquired those Dilyn wore on my web site available for purchase and I’ve been inundated with orders, I’ve solely acquired seven left!’

The entrepeneur was over the moon when she noticed Dilyn utilizing the lead within the weeks coming as much as the election however by no means anticipated him to mannequin the complete set as he accompanied that Prime Minister to Westminster polling station

The enterprise proprietor began off making collars and bandannas as a interest final 12 months as a means of serving to her rescue cocker spaniel Charley look extra female.

Her creations have been successful with family and friends who began requesting units for their very own pets.

Mrs O’Donnell had been working as a faculty nurse on the time however retired early in June 2019 after arthritis brought on by an autoimmune illness made her job troublesome.

Establishing ‘Leo Charley & Me’ six months in the past, she has been steadily rising her canine accent firm by visiting canine reveals and county festivals to promote her merchandise.

She creates the lovable equipment from her dwelling within the village of Weston, close to Staffordshire, that she shares together with her husband, retired headmaster Clive O’Donnell, 60, and their two canine Leo and Charley.

Mrs O’Donnell stated: ‘With rescue canine being near the center of our enterprise, we donate 15 per cent of our income to the charity Spaniel Assist UK who helped our beautiful woman Charley.

‘I do know Dilyn is a rescue canine himself, which is the primary purpose I needed to ship him slightly current for his arduous work.

‘I do suppose it’s superb that Dilyn has acquired a second likelihood at life as a result of he’s been rescued and now take a look at him, dwelling with the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Road!’

All of her creations are crafted by her personal hand, normally utilizing discarded supplies destined for the landfill, which means many are one-of-a-kind.

The merchandise that Dilyn has been modelling are the ‘Christmas Pudding’ collar and bandanna – a vivid turquoise background with tiny robins and Christmas puddings.

Dilyn’s bundle of lead, collar and bandanna would price the usual buyer £40 for the set and continues to be obtainable on the corporate’s web site.

Mrs O’Donnell added: ‘I’m working arduous and posting packages every day and it’s simply been fantastic logging on to social media to see folks loving my creations on Dilyn.

‘I never expected him to wear the full set when he went to vote, but it’s been so rewarding and I’ve liked studying all people’s feedback.’