Ex-soldier who served with Prince Harry ‘wasn’t surprised’ by his decision to quit as a senior royal

A former soldier who served with Prince Harry has revealed he ‘wasn’t stunned’ by his and Meghan Markle’s shock determination to stop as senior royals.

James Wharton, 32, from the Midlands, advised Forces Community that the duke, 35, was at all times very ‘comfortable’ whereas within the Military, away from his ‘different life’.

He added that Harry is very ‘protecting’ of Meghan, 38, and their eight-month-old son Archie.

The ex-military man, who in 2014 spoke of how the duke acted as a LGBT-affirming ally within the face of homophobia inside the Armed Forces, additionally recalled how Harry ‘advised off’ males who had been harassing him for his sexuality whereas within the Family Cavalry.

Harry underwent two excursions of Afghanistan (pictured in 2008) and James spoke of how the duke at all times appeared ‘comfortable’ away from his ‘different life’ and acted as a LGBT-affirming ally within the face of homophobia inside the Armed Forces

‘If I am sincere I wasn’t stunned,’ mentioned James. ‘I feel again to when he was serving with us within the Family Cavalry and I bear in mind how comfortable he was within the uniform, maybe away from his different life.

‘I definitely might inform that whereas he was with troopers, it was one thing new for him, one thing away from what he was used to and I feel he cherished his time with the Military.’

James went on to invest about Harry’s future, and mentioned that his protecting nature means he’ll seemingly step out of the highlight.

He added that he suspects the duke shall be ‘profitable in any respect future endeavours’ -whether they be non-public or public.

Homosexual serviceman James is pictured in 2009, on the entrance cowl of Soldier journal – 9 years after the Military lifted its ban on homosexuality

The previous soldier, pictured final 12 months, defined that Harry loved being away from his ‘different life’ and the pressures of being a royal because it was one thing ‘away from what he was used to’

‘He is a really sensible man, he is an clever man and he is received a household to take care of,’ he mentioned.

‘I do know that he is protecting of individuals he cares about, so I feel he shall be okay. I’ve little question, no matter he goes off to do, he’ll achieve success at it.

‘However I simply hope he would not go away for too lengthy – significantly with the Armed Forces.’

James’ feedback observe the information earlier this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping down as senior royals – making their announcement days after coming back from a six-week break in Canada.

The couple had been blasted by aides who declare the Royal Household ‘bent over backwards for them’ since they received collectively in 2016, just for them to stop anyway with out consulting the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William.

The Queen (proper at King’s Lynn railway station on December 20) is claimed to be livid at Harry and Meghan (left, at Canada Home on January 7) as they step down as senior royals

Pictured: The preliminary assertion from Buckingham Palace earlier this week following Harry and Meghan’s shock social media announcement that they’d be stepping down from senior royal duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched this assertion on their Instagram web page asserting that they are going to be quitting their royal roles

Their dramatic determination is believed to have been taken with out the data of their household, who learnt in regards to the announcement because it broke on tv information channels.

Harry underwent two excursions of Afghanistan after coming into The Royal Navy Academy Sandhurst in Could 2005, and James beforehand spoke of the friendship the pair shared.

He recalled an incident through which Harry ‘advised off’ some troopers who had been harassing him attributable to his sexuality and was ‘fairly offended’ that his gunner was ‘being picked on’.

‘I might received myself right into a little bit of a state of affairs with some troopers from one other regiment and, primarily, they did not like the very fact I used to be homosexual,’ James recalled.

‘They had been sort-of chest poking me and making me really feel fairly uncomfortable.

James hopes Harry’s work with the Invictus Video games will proceed. Harry is pictured with Prince Charles throughout the first ever opening ceremony in 2014

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured watching Wheelchair Tennis on the 2017 Invictus Video games in Toronto, Canada

‘I received into my tank the place Prince Harry was doing one thing, and he might see that I used to be clearly affected by one thing and he requested me what the issue was.

‘I advised him that there have been a few troopers exterior who weren’t very pleased with the very fact I used to be homosexual.

‘Fairly offended that his gunner was being picked on by these folks, Prince Harry went out and noticed these troopers and spoke to them, and the issue went away. He advised them off and so they left me alone.’

In 2014, Harry created the Invictus Video games, a global adaptive multi-sport occasion through which wounded, injured or sick armed providers personnel and their related veterans, compete in numerous athletic competitions.

James mentioned he hopes that regardless of his determination to step down as a senior royal, all the good work he has performed with the charity will proceed.

‘I feel he’ll maintain a detailed bond with the army, I feel the work he does with issues like Invictus is admittedly essential,’ he mentioned.

‘He is properly revered for it inside the neighborhood of the Armed Forces and outdoors of it. The Armed Forces is so robust that I am completely sure his function and relationship with the army will proceed.’