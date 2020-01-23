Ex-Speaker John Bercow’s peerage is placed in jeopardy as he is accused of bullying staff

By Daniel Martin Coverage Editor For The Each day Mail

Printed: 20:39 EST, 22 January 2020

John Bercow was final night time accused by his most senior official of bullying workers when he was Speaker.

In a damning intervention which may scupper Mr Bercow’s probabilities of gaining a peerage, former chief Commons clerk Lord Lisvane filed a proper criticism in opposition to his outdated boss.

Lord Lisvane, who served as Mr Bercow’s chief aide within the early a part of his time as Speaker, handed a file of allegations to the parliamentary commissioner for requirements.

In keeping with The Occasions, they element incidents during which Mr Bercow, pictured, was alleged to have bullied and humiliated workers, together with some during which he used inappropriate language.

The previous Speaker is believed to have been nominated for a peerage by Jeremy Corbyn.

It got here after the Authorities refused to take action in a break with precedent, citing the allegations of bullying as a cause.

Lord Lisvane, who as Robert Rogers, was clerk of the Commons for 3 years till 2014, is essentially the most senior official to file a criticism.

Mr Bercow has all the time denied the bullying claims. Final night time he mentioned: ‘Throughout the 5 years that we labored collectively, Lord Lisvane had ample alternative to lift any accusations of bullying with me.

‘At no stage did he accomplish that… the timing of this intervention is curious.’

All nominees for peerages are vetted by the Home of Lords appointments fee.

Lord Lisvane, who as Robert Rogers, was clerk of the Commons for 3 years till 2014, is essentially the most senior official to file a criticism

Mr Bercow has been dealing with allegations of bullying for some years.

His former personal secretary, Angus Sinclair, broke a non-disclosure settlement to allege he had confronted indignant outbursts and obscene language from the previous Speaker.

David Leakey, who served as Black Rod till 2017, mentioned that Mr Bercow had shouted at him and acted in a means that was ‘by any definition bullying – it is intimidating, unreasonable, disproportionate’, and that he left different members of workers ‘fearful’.

One other aide, Kate Emms, was signed off sick after lower than a 12 months working in his workplace, which the BBC reported was related to alleged bullying.

He has strongly denied all these claims and maintained that they’re with out substance.

Mr Bercow averted an inquiry in 2018 into his behaviour. MPs blocked it on the grounds that allegations relationship again greater than seven years might be investigated solely in distinctive circumstances.

The system has since been opened to all historic complaints in opposition to current and former MPs.

Nevertheless, friends are exempt as a result of they’re topic to a separate complaints regime.