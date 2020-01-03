January three, 2020 | 5:00pm

A former Maryland center college instructor provided a 14-year-old lady $200 for intercourse after assembly her exterior a Salvation Military retailer, court docket data say.

Miguel Navarro, a 61-year-old former historical past instructor at Nicholas Orem Center College in Hyattsville, was arrested Monday after the teenager’s mom instructed detectives concerning the supply and sexually express textual content messages he allegedly despatched her daughter in November, the Washington Put up reviews.

The teenager’s mom stated she and the lady have been looking for curtains at a Salvation Military retailer in Gaithersburg final spring when Navarro approached them in a car parking zone to supply them a trip residence, detectives allege in Montgomery County District Court docket data.

Police stated the teenager’s mom took Navarro up on the supply earlier than he requested for and obtained the lady’s cellphone quantity. Navarro additionally inquired concerning the lady’s age, prompting her to inform him she was 14, court docket data present.

Navarro then referred to as the lady later that evening and provided her cash for intercourse, however the teen instructed the instructor to depart her alone, police stated.

Undeterred, Navarro allegedly despatched textual content messages to the lady till November – when police discovered of the specific request and interviewed the teenager, the Washington Put up reviews.

Detectives additionally discovered crude messages from Navarro on the teenager’s cellphone, together with one from Nov. 15 that requested her to ship him revealing photographs of herself, police stated.

An lawyer listed for Navarro, who made his preliminary court docket look on Tuesday, couldn’t be reached for remark. He was held with out bail on costs of sexual solicitation and different counts late Thursday, the Washington Put up reviews.

Navarro resigned from Prince George’s County Public Colleges in June 2019. He had no identified report of inappropriate conduct, a district spokeswoman instructed the newspaper.