Ex-TFC defender Morgan joins Real Salt Lake

Actual Salt Lake has signed former Toronto FC defender Ashtone Morgan as a free agent.

The Toronto native spent the previous 9 seasons with TFC. Morgan, 28, made 9 MLS appearances with TFC final season and a complete of 127 with the membership, profitable an MLS Cup, Supporters’ Protect and 5 Canadian Championships.

“Ashtone is a player who has tremendous MLS and Champions League experience at a very good organization in this league,” RSL GM Elliot Fall stated in a press release. “He’s received a championship on this league and he’s been on our radar for a very long time.

“We’re actually excited so as to add him to our defensive group, which we really feel is already glorious and can solely get higher together with his addition.”

In appreciation of Morgan’s contributions to the membership over time, the Reds tweeted: “A local boy who gave everything for the badge. Toronto will always be your home. Thanks for the memories.”

ome of his former teammates in Toronto additionally responded to his signing on social media, together with goalkeeper Alex Bono, who Tweeted: “From time, G. Thanks for everything, Legend!”