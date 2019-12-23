Ex-Thomas Cook staff say they are struggling to claim benefits

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Printed: 05:37 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 05:57 EST, 23 December 2019

Former Thomas Cook dinner employees revealed immediately how they’re struggling to assert advantages three months after the vacation agency went bust.

The 178-year-old package deal vacation big went bust in September after rescue talks fell aside, leaving some 600,000 holidaymakers stranded overseas.

Some 11,000 folks misplaced their jobs following the collapse and had hoped they’d be capable to apply for Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) whereas in search of work.

Betty Knight, who labored as Thomas Cook dinner cabin crew for 12 years, stated her utility for JSA was repeatedly denied, though she has now obtained 5 weeks of advantages

However former colleagues have advised BBC Information that they’ve nonetheless obtained no welfare advantages 11 weeks later – and accused their job centres of giving poor recommendation.

The issues are stated to stem from confusion over whether or not employees ought to get JSA or Common Credit score (UC) whereas the corporate’s administration course of continued.

Betty Knight, who labored as cabin crew for 12 years, stated her utility for JSA was repeatedly denied, though she has now obtained 5 weeks of advantages.

She advised the BBC: ‘I’ve labored laborious. I’ve performed every thing anticipated of me to contribute to our society, however once I wanted the Division for Work and Pensions, I have never been capable of entry that. It left me reeling.’

Ian Begg, a cabin supervisor for 14 years, stated he was at first advised to assert for UC which might take 5 weeks, and he attended weekly job centre appointments.

Ian Begg, a cabin supervisor for 14 years, stated he was at first advised to assert for UC which might take 5 weeks, and he attended weekly job centre appointments – however his declare was cancelled

However his declare was cancelled someday earlier than the primary fee was due, as a result of the corporate’s liquidators had given him a one-off fee.

** Are you an ex-Thomas Cook dinner worker who has had issues? Please e-mail: [email protected] or [email protected], or name 020 3615 1838 **

Mr Begg, who was then advised he ought to have utilized for JSA, stated: ‘Once we misplaced Thomas Cook dinner we had been simply left to exit to pasture.

‘My therapy by the job centre has felt like I have been thrown out once more. They made me really feel undeserving of advantages.’

A Division for Work and Pensions spokesman stated: ‘We’re sorry if folks have skilled delayed funds and urge them to remain involved with their job centre so we are able to urgently repair their claims.

A lady walks previous the department of Thomas Cook dinner in London after its collapse in September

‘We all know that shedding a job is a distressing time for folks. When Thomas Cook dinner collapsed we had been prepared on day one to assist the 11,000 individuals who misplaced their jobs.

‘Our devoted employees have helped 1000’s of these affected, together with by means of residence visits to these unable to succeed in the job centre and by fast-tracking functions so individuals are supported to seek out new work or coaching as quickly as doable.’

Thomas Cook dinner’s failure left 600,000 holidaymakers stranded overseas, together with 150,000 British individuals who the Authorities needed to repatriate at taxpayers’ expense.

Over the previous two years, Thomas Cook dinner had three totally different finance chiefs because it did not drive profitability and cut back the corporate’s vital debt burden.

In Could, the agency reported a £1.5billion half-year loss and issued its third revenue warning in a 12 months in a set of accounts.

** Are you an ex-Thomas Cook dinner worker who has had issues? Please e-mail: [email protected] or [email protected], or name 020 3615 1838 **