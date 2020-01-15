January 14, 2020 | 9:52pm

President Trump’s former nationwide safety adviser, Michael Flynn, filed court docket papers Tuesday looking for to withdraw his responsible plea — per week after the Justice Division mentioned he deserves as much as six months in jail for mendacity to the FBI.

Within the submitting, Flynn accused federal prosecutors of performing in “bad faith” and he mentioned the feds broke their cope with him.

Final week’s jail advice by the Justice Division was a change after all from DOJ’s earlier stance the place prosecutors mentioned Flynn was entitled to keep away from jail time for his cooperation.

Within the court docket submitting, Flynn’s protection legal professionals mentioned the Justice Division is making an attempt to “rewrite history” by withdrawing its advice that he be sentenced to probation and by suggesting he had not been forthcoming or cooperative.

“Michael T. Flynn is innocent. Mr. Flynn has cooperated with the government in good faith for two years. He gave the prosecution his full cooperation,” the legal professionals wrote.

Flynn pleaded responsible in 2017 to mendacity to the FBI about his conversations with the then-Russian ambassador to america, together with about his request that Russia not escalate tensions with the US in response to sanctions imposed by the Obama administration for election interference.

