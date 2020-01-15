Ex-vegan reveals he ‘gets a high’ from devouring RAW deer organs

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:08 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:21 EST, 15 January 2020

Easy methods to Steal Pigs and Affect Folks viewers had been left sickened after graphic scenes confirmed an ex-vegan devouring the uncooked organs of a deer over his native park.

Final evening’s Channel four documentary featured Prem, 31, who instructed how he had spent ten years as a outstanding vegan earlier than defecting from the motion.

Now, he refers to himself as a uncooked carnivore and eats nothing however uncooked meat – a weight-reduction plan he first heard about on YouTube,

In stomach-churning scenes, he was proven consuming the organs of a deer together with his mates – and viewers had been fast to take to Twitter to specific their sturdy views on the matter.

‘This sick uncooked carnivore freak is genuinely the sickest human being I’ve ever witnessed on TV!! I am not vegetarian or vegan however wow that horrified me,’ raged one, whereas a second penned: ‘Argh!!!! What are these ex vegans doing?! Consuming the uncooked organs of a deer in a park, from a plastic bag… it is simply not proper!’

Prem, 31, and his mates tucked into the uncooked organs of a deer in final evening’s episode of Channel four’s Easy methods to Steal Pigs and Affect Folks

Viewers had been left disgusted by scenes which confirmed one of many ex-vegans with blood throughout his mouth (pictured)

Those that tuned in had been left horrified by the scenes, with one branding Prem ‘the sickest human’ they’ve ever seen (pictured)

A 3rd agreed: ‘Oh expensive God. Watching #howtostealpigs. Seeing ex-vegans eat uncooked deer in public… Blood dripping and so forth. That’s past disgusting. Pricey Lord. From one excessive to the subsequent…I really feel faint.’

With recent blood dripping from round his mouth, Prem defined: ‘It is simply the innards of a recent stunning deer.

‘It simply melts like butter in your mouth. It actually will get you excessive. I’ll eat a little bit of the spleen now, the guts and the lungs.’

Shortly after, Prem’s dad – additionally a uncooked carnivore – arrived and delivered a palette cleanser within the type of strawberries.

‘The primary time dad went uncooked carnivore he began getting erections within the morning like when he was an adolescent,’ added Prem.

The group had been proven taking a plastic bag full of uncooked organs (pictured) to the park, as shocked members of the general public watched on

Taking to Twitter, one outraged viewer wrote: ‘I am unable to really consider what I am watching. From being a vegan to uncooked meat eater. Folks have actually misplaced the plot (pictured)

Later within the programme, Prem’s buddy instructed how he’d simply eaten a clot of blood, earlier than shifting onto consuming lifeless squirrel.

‘Oh no this actually isn’t proper. Consuming lifeless squirrels, I simply can’t deal. Now he is consuming a uncooked liver. I really feel a tad bit sick,’ wrote one, whereas a second penned: ‘My canines can eat uncooked meat!! You may’t! Wtf from one excessive to a different. Our intestine is not designed for uncooked meat or 100% meat free. Stability folks stability.’

A 3rd added: ‘I can’t really consider what I’m watching. From being a vegan to uncooked meat eater. Folks have actually misplaced the plot,’ whereas a fourth added:

‘Watching this lunatic eat uncooked meat together with animal brains and legs is making me really feel so sick.’

In the meantime, others took the opinion that videoing the occasion was purely for monetary profit and to spice up social media followers.

‘This uncooked carnivore man is mentally sick. That is fairly clear. It is as consideration in search of because the vegan influencers. That is offended folks eager to vent,’ commented one, whereas one other agreed: ‘Cannot folks eat uncooked meat or steal pigs offline? It is all for followers, cash and a spotlight.’

A 3rd added: ‘These uncooked carnivores calling vegans “mentally ill” as they munch on uncooked lamb mind is a bit ironic, no? I will follow my salads thanks.’