Ex who’s suspected in killing of Central California woman is arrested in Mexico

The estranged boyfriend of a Central California lady whose physique was discovered close to the U.S.-Mexico border final week was taken into custody at a resort in Mexicali on Thursday.

Adel Hussein, 44, was arrested on suspicion of homicide in reference to the dying of Brittney Steenbergen, 36, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Workplace stated in a information launch.

Adel Hussein, 44, is suspected within the dying of a girl whose physique was lately discovered close to the U.S.-Mexico border, Tulare County Sheriff’s workplace stated. (Tulare County Sheriff)

He was extradited to the US and booked into the Imperial County Jail on Thursday afternoon, inmate data state. Hussein was awaiting extradition to Tulare County to face prosecution, the Sheriff’s Workplace stated.

Hussein and Steenberger had been separated however lived collectively at a house in Plainview with their 4 youngsters, authorities stated. They had been reported lacking by certainly one of their daughters on New Yr’s Eve.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the house and discovered “possible domestic violence incident” had taken place and that the household’s SUV additionally was lacking, investigators stated.

The subsequent day, Steenbergen’s physique was present in a rural space of Imperial County, practically 400 miles from her house. The SUV was discovered deserted in El Centro, simply north of the Mexico border.

Investigators launched a manhunt for Hussein, and his arrest stemmed from a joint operation by the U.S. Marshal’s Workplace, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Workplace and Mexican authorities, officers stated.