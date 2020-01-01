January 1, 2020 | 9:00am | Up to date January 1, 2020 | 9:10am

The ex-wife of Texas church gunman Keith Kinnunen who was shot useless by a volunteer safety guard stated in a brand new interview that she is “glad they stopped him.”

Kinnunen — who the FBI described as “relatively transient” with a felony file — struggled on and off with drug use, however his ex-wife Angela Holloway stated she’d by no means imagined him able to an act like Sunday’s taking pictures, she informed native station FOX four.

“I’m glad they stopped him when they did,” Holloway stated.

Throughout communion on the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Kinnunen, 43, fired a modified, 12-gauge shotgun, killing deacon Anton “Tony” Wallace and native gross sales supervisor Richard White.

Holloway informed the station that she and her son — who was Kinnunen’s stepson, apologized to the 2 victims’ households.

“It’s hard, it’s hard on all of us,” she informed the outlet. “Only thing I can tell them numerous times, I’m sorry. I’m so sorry. We tried to encourage him. He’s popped in and out of our lives for years. He’s kept in contact with my oldest son, my two younger kids and everybody kept telling him, you need to get right. You need to do right.”

Kinnunen was shot useless by a volunteer safety guard, Jack Wilson, a former FBI agent, and a reserve deputy sheriff.

The 43-year-old, who was sporting a beard and disguise when he opened fireplace, had beforehand visited the church to obtain meals handouts.