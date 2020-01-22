January 22, 2020 | 2:36pm

An ex-zookeeper from Oklahoma referred to as “Joe Exotic” was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in jail for hatching a sick murder-for-hire plot in opposition to a rival and killing 5 tigers.

A jury in April discovered Joseph Maldonado-Passage responsible of 21 counts, together with plotting to kill a sanctuary proprietor in Florida who had criticized his remedy of animals, in addition to euthanizing the massive cats.

Prosecutors stated he provided $10,000 to an undercover FBI agent throughout a December 2017 assembly to kill the animal rights activist, Carole Baskin.

“Just like follow her into a mall parking lot and just cap her and drive off,” Maldonado-Passage stated within the recording performed for jurors.

Maldonado-Passage, 56, who beforehand operated a zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma and is thought for his blond mullet, was additionally convicted of promoting tiger cubs.

Maldonado-Passage testified in his personal protection at trial, regardless of a choose’s warning. He claimed he by no means really needed Baskin lifeless. She was not harmed.

Federal prosecutors sought a sentence of between 27 and 35 years, in accordance with court docket papers.

He was hit with a 22-year sentence as a substitute, in accordance with KOCO Information.

On his Fb web page, the wannabe politician and nation music singer stated he maintains his innocence and plans to attraction.