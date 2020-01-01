Exam Calendar 2020: Here is the list of important engineering examinations of 2020

Which means your future will go is determined by your profession. You must resolve what you need to do in your profession. Be it medical, engineering or administration. Listed here are the dates of the primary topics of medical (engineering) and administration of the 12 months 2020. Allow us to let you know that JEE Important Examination of Engineering can be from January 6 – 11 January and April 2 – April 9 2020 . Right here is the record of all essential examinations:

IIT JEE Important – 6 January – 11 January and a couple of April – 9 April 2020

JEE advance – 17 Might 2020 (tentative)

GATE 1, 2 eight 9 February 2020

Kerala KEAM – 20 from April 21 April 2020

TS EAMCET

Engineering-5, 6, 7 Might 2020

Agriculture Might 9 and 11 Might 2020

UPSEE 10 Might 2020

KCET: 29, 30 April and Might 5 (tentative)

VITEEE: 13 From April 19 April 2020

Medical Examination

NEET 2020: March 5 2020

NEET MDS 2020: 15 December 2019 (tentative)

NEET PG 5 January 2020

Administration

XAT January 5 2020

SNAP 15 Jan 2020

CMAT 28 January 2020

CAT 6 December 2020