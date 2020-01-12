‘Example of Bravery’: Jyotiraditya Scindia Backs Deepika Padukone On JNU

Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulated Deepika Padukone for visiting JNU and assembly college students.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Congress chief Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday congratulated actor Deepika Padukone for visiting Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) and assembly college students after violence broke out on the varsity’s campus on January 5.

“I congratulate her (Deepika) for standing with the truth. She has set an example of bravery by exercising her freedom of expression. Comments against her are not in line with our country’s ethos and should be condemned,” Jyotiraditya Scindia informed reporters.

Reacting to the accusations of Union Residence Minister Amit Shah that Congress was behind the “riots” which erupted throughout the nation towards the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), Jyotiraditya Scindia stated, “I would first like to say that there are no riots happening in the country. It is the common people, especially the youth, exercising their freedom of expression and the responsibility of the government is to listen to the people and work according to it.”

A number of BJP leaders, together with Union Minister Giriraj Singh, had questioned the help prolonged by Deepika Padukone to the JNU college students.

“I would like to ask the celebrities supporting the protest, whether a visit to the JNU was in the interest of the country or to divide the country,” Giriraj Singh stated on Saturday upon being requested about Deepika Padukone’s go to.

On January 7, the actor joined the protest at JNU after a masked mob entered the varsity campus and attacked the scholars and academics with sticks and rods on January 5.