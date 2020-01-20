Exams will start in AMU from January 27, new exam schedule

Vice Chancellor of College students Involved About His Profession and Exams Amidst Combat In opposition to CAA The request has lastly paid off. Let me let you know, a brand new program of examination has been launched by Aligarh Muslim College. After which it’s being informed that the examinations of the College will now start from 27 January. Earlier these examinations 16 have been scheduled to start out from January however because of the ambiance of the campus these examinations have been postponed.

Considerably, greater than 250 college students near Aligarh Muslim College informed the Vice Chancellor about their issues by way of mail and message. Involved over not working courses and no examinations, the scholars urged the vice chancellor to discover a resolution.

Involved college students say that the struggle towards CAA ought to proceed until the anticipated outcomes are achieved, however for the way lengthy? Nobody is aware of when the outcomes will probably be obtained. How lengthy will we hold the college closed as a consequence of this motion. The motion could be continued even with examinations.