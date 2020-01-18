“Exceptional Depravity”: Delhi Court Holds 2 Guilty In Gudiya Rape Case

The 2 convicts had stored the lady in a room for no less than two days

New Delhi:

Two males accused of kidnapping and brutally raping a five-year-old lady in Delhi in 2013 have been held responsible by a courtroom within the nationwide capital right this moment. The courtroom, which is able to announce the quantum of punishment on January 30, mentioned, “In our society the minor girls are worshipped as goddess on certain occasions but in the present case the victim child had experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality.”

“The crime against the victim was committed in a most grotesque and revolting manner and the collective conscience of the community was shaken,” the courtroom added whereas holding the accused – Manoj Kumar and Pradeep – responsible.

The assault which came about simply 4 months after Nirbhaya’s brutal rape had grabbed headlines with its stunning particulars. The lady, who was named Gudiya by sections of the media, went lacking and the police instructed her dad and mom to search for her themselves. She was discovered two days later, tied within the basement of the east Delhi home she lived in with traces of candles and bottles inside her personal elements.

The 2 convicts had been arrested by the Delhi police inside per week, however procedural delays plagued the case since then.

“Though the trial should have been completed in two years, we are happy we got justice,” mentioned the daddy of the lady.