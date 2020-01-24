“Excessive Tax Is Social Injustice By Government”: Chief Justice SA Bobde

Chief Justice SA Bobde burdened on the significance of decreasing the tax burden on individuals.

New Delhi:

With solely every week to go for the Union Price range, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde right this moment requested the federal government to take steps to scale back the tax burden on residents and make sure the nation’s all-round growth.

Delivering his tackle at an occasion held to mark the 79th basis ceremony of the Earnings Tax Appellate Tribunal within the nationwide capital, Chief Justice Bobde stated that “excessive taxation” might be seen as a type of social injustice imposed on the individuals. “While tax evasion is a social injustice to fellow citizens, arbitrary or excessive tax also results in social injustice by the government itself,” he added.

The highest decide additionally praised the Earnings Tax Appellate Tribunal’s position in guaranteeing that disputes involving taxation are resolved swiftly.

“Tax judiciary plays a very important role in resource mobilisation of the country. A just and speedy dispute resolution is perceived as a tax incentive by the taxpayer. To the tax collector, an efficient tax judiciary ensures that demands arising out of legitimate assessments are not strangled by delayed litigation,” Chief Justice Bobde stated.