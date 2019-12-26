Excited, but couldn’t witness Solar eclipse: Here’s why PM Modi was not able to see the Sun

PM Modi witnessing glimpses of photo voltaic eclipse on reside stream.Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 26) morning mentioned he couldn’t see the ‘ring of fireplace’ – the photo voltaic eclipse or ‘Surya grahan’ because of cloud cowl, however caught glimpses in Kozhikode and different components on the reside stream.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi posted his photos attempting to see the Solar.

“Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts,” tweeted PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi interacting with specialists.Twitter

Final photo voltaic eclipse of the last decade

A number of components of India, together with Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Odisha, Maharashtra and New Delhi, are witnessing the annual photo voltaic eclipse, which is claimed to the final one for the last decade. The photo voltaic eclipse started at 7:59 am right now morning. The December 26 photo voltaic eclipse is what’s effectively referred to as an ‘annular photo voltaic eclipse’.

Other than India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam will have the ability to see the photo voltaic eclipse 2019.

Dubai witnessed photo voltaic eclipse

Photo voltaic eclipse in Tamil Nadu

Photo voltaic eclipse seen from Ahmedabad, Gujarat