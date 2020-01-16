Excited child falls off his chair when he hears ice-cream van’s music 

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:37 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:38 EST, 16 January 2020

That is the amusing second slightly boy fell off his chair as he desperately tried to climb down when he heard the an ice-cream van’s music.

Footage reveals the toddler tucking into beans on toast whereas his youthful brother eats buttered toast behind him of their house in Limerick, Eire.

Because the little boy hungrily eats his snack along with his mouth open, the youthful sibling begins approaching him and journeys up.

Somewhat boy fell to the kitchen flooring as he unexpectedly tried to climb down after listening to the sound of an ice-cream van in Limerick, Eire

The boys grandmother Selina OMeara, who’s filming, begins laughing and says ‘oh gosh’.

Seconds later, the chirpy sound of the ice-cream van performs.

The elder stops mid-sentence shrieking ‘the ice-cream’.

He tries to climb down his chairs hurriedly however finally ends up falling on to the kitchen flooring, within the clip which has resurfaced from 2014.

He plummeted to the bottom mid-sentence as he advised his grandmother Selina OMeara that the van was exterior

In the meantime the mom seems extra amused than involved and struggles to comprise her amusement.

She bursts into laughter whereas her youngest appears on with a baffled expression.

However moments later, the fallen toddler bursts into tears and is seen holding his legs near his chest.

His youthful brother can not comprise his pleasure on the upbeat noise exterior whereas the opposite seems star-struck

The little boy was sat consuming beans on toast whereas his youthful brother munched on buttered toast of their household house. His grandmother joked on Fb following the incident: ‘No hurt got here to them however their mammy would possibly assume twice earlier than asking me once more’

The incident takes an sudden flip as he cries in agony.

Selina jokingly wrote on Fb: ‘A night babysitting with my godson Liam and his brother Luke. No hurt got here to them however their mammy would possibly assume twice earlier than asking me once more.’

Their mom Karen Naughton appeared to seek out it amusing as she captioned the clip: ‘Dumb and Dumber.’