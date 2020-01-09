WASHINGTON—Admitting that they had been “shocked but still delighted” by the invention, rangers with the Nationwide Park Service introduced Thursday that the Lincoln Memorial has given delivery to a litter of tiny marble Abe Lincolns, definitively demonstrating that the statue is, the truth is, really a woman. “We recently noticed that Lincoln had gained significant weight and was occasionally sick in the mornings, and at first, we thought something was severely wrong,” mentioned assistant park director Benjamin Grove, describing how park rangers had arrived on the memorial to be greeted by the sight of the blissful however exhausted statue blissfully nursing a half-dozen new child Lincolns. “For obvious reasons, it had never occurred to us to determine the gender of the monument, and I suppose we look rather foolish now. But the whole litter is healthy and happy, and we’ll soon be able to adopt them out to other states. Of course, we’re more surprised than anything, but altogether it’s a joy—how can you look at these cuddly little bearded marble buddies and not smile?” At press time, “Abe Lincoln” was main the baby-naming contest on the park’s web site for all six infants.