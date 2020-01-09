Exciting Tag Team Reunion Announced For WWE NXT Next Week

By H Jenkins Final up to date Jan eight, 2020

Kushida was collaborating within the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Workforce Traditional, however we didn’t know who his associate was. Now we all know and that is going to be enjoyable to look at.

It was revealed throughout WWE NXT this week that Alex Shelley might be Kushida’s tag staff associate within the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Workforce Traditional. This might be a really particular reunion for the Time Splitters.

Kushida & Alex Shelley will tackle the Grizzled Younger Veterans subsequent week on WWE NXT.