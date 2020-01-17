Exclusive: Corrie, The Office and Tattoo Fixers stars will appear on Celebrity Come Dine with Me

Channel four has completely revealed to HEARALPUBLICIST which well-known faces are within the second group competing on the brand new sequence of Celeb Come Dine with Me.

The broadcaster revealed earlier this week that the sequence will air weekdays on E4 from Monday 27th January till 14th February, with a distinct group of celebrities competing to be the host with essentially the most every week.

The week beginning on threerd February will see tv character Charlotte Crosby, Tattoo Fixers’ Jay Hutton and Actual Housewife of Cheshire Daybreak Ward take a look at out their internet hosting abilities. They’ll be joined around the dinner desk by Ewen MacIntosh, who performed Keith Bishop within the UK Workplace, and Coronation Road’s Steven Arnold.

Geordie Shore’s Crosby is finest identified for profitable Celeb Massive Brother in 2013 and starring in her personal actuality sequence, The Charlotte Present, whereas Jay Hutton is the resident tattoo artist on E4’s Tattoo Fixers.

Actuality star Daybreak Ward, who’s the spouse of retired footballer Ashley Ward, is a daily solid member on ITV’s the Actual Housewives of Cheshire. She’ll be competing towards comedian-presenter MacIntosh, and Arnold, who performed Ashley Peacock on Coronation Road.

The celebrities will every throw a cocktail party for his or her fellow contestants in a bid to win £1000 for a charity of their selection.

The primary group of celebrities to exhibit their culinary aptitude had been introduced earlier this week. Love Islander Jack Fincham, 5 frontman Abz Love, Tracy Beaker’s Dani Harmer, Made in Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli and comedian duo Donna & Verona will kick off the present on the 27th January.

Celeb Come Dine With me will air on Channel four from Monday 27th January 2020.