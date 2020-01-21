Exclusive | Don’t want to get stereotyped because of my roles, says Payal Rajput

Twitter

Basking within the success of her current blockbuster ‘Venky Mama’, actress Payal Rajput is grateful to the viewers who embraces her with love. She feels that their love and help is the one vitality that retains her driving. In an unique interview with Worldwide Enterprise Occasions, India, the actress revealed particulars of her upcoming movie ‘Disco Raja’.

Payal had made her debut in Telugu movie trade with ‘RX 100’. In contrast to many different actresses, she took the danger of taking part in a destructive position proper in her first movie. “The way all my fans poured love on me, with just one film, is just amazing and something that I haven’t expected at all. I did not see it coming. I feel very blessed for it,” stated the actress.

Speaking about ‘Venky Mama’ and the roles she has carried out until now, she stated: “In all the three films which I have been part till now, the roles have been entirely different. Playing a teacher in ‘Venky Mama’ and working with Venkatesh Sir has been a different experience on the whole. The way it was received at the theatres was unbelievable and of course, it is my first commercial hit. I thank the audiences for making it such a hit.”

Disco Raja is slated for launch on January 24 and Payal is taking part in one of many main girls within the movie. For the primary time, she shall be seen in a retro look. The actress stated that the movie goes to an entertaining watch.

Within the preliminary stage of her profession, Payal Rajput bagged the possibility of working with two massive heroes – Venkatesh and Ravi Teja. “I am a huge fan of Ravi Teja Sir. I grew up watching his films which were dubbed in Hindi and telecast on Set Max television channel. I feel fortunate to have worked with him. The energy he has is something even I couldn’t match up to. Working with VI Anand has been a great experience and hope audiences will love this film also,” stated the actress whereas speaking about ‘Disco Raja’.

Due to the sort of roles she performed in RX 100 and RDX Love, the viewers has assumed that Payal Rajput shall be seen in movies with some grownup content material. In response to this, the actress stated: “The roles demanded that kind of bold acts and so I did. I have performed different roles in Venky Mama and Disco Raja now. So the point is that I do not want to get stereotyped.”