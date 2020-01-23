Exclusive: First images of Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan in The Split series 2

Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan return in sequence two of The Cut up – and judging by these first-look photographs launched solely to HEARALPUBLICIST, there’s a lot of unresolved pressure in Hannah and Nathan’s marriage.

One preview picture, above, exhibits Nathan Defoe (Mangan) standing by the Thames together with his arms tightly crossed. A number of ft away from him is spouse Hannah Defoe (Walker), fiddling together with her watch. Neither is wanting on the different…

Meet the solid of BBC divorce drama The Cut up

The Cut up hit our screens in spring 2018 and launched us to the Defoes, a household of divorce legal professionals. Matriarch Ruth Defoe (Deborah Findlay) was boss of the family-run legislation agency, working with daughter Nina (Annabel Scholey); her high-achieving daughter Hannah had simply moved to rival legislation agency Noble & Hale, whereas third daughter Rose (Fiona Button) was working as a nanny and determining what she wished in life.

Issues had been additionally getting fairly difficult of their private lives, with the devastating revelation that Nathan had cheated on Hannah and informed a bunch of lies. In the course of all this, Hannah reconnected with ex-boyfriend (and colleague) Christie (Barry Atsma) and was pressured to confront her personal emotions and sense of betrayal.

Then there was the reappearance of estranged (dying) dad Oscar (Anthony Head), and Rose’s agonies over whether or not to marry her fiancé, and Oscar’s loss of life, and Nina’s kleptomania, and Ruth’s dishonesty, and much and heaps of household secrets and techniques and blowout rows.

Regardless of all that, this first-look picture from sequence two suggests that each one the Defoe ladies are on talking phrases as they stride throughout the Millennium Bridge by St Paul’s Cathedral:

Based on the BBC’s synopsis, “Now the Defoes are again, at newly merged legislation agency Noble Hale Defoe, and as former rivals now discover themselves on the identical aspect of the desk, Hannah’s newest case is about to place NHD firmly on the map.

“Locked into an aggressive NDA by her controlling husband Richie Hansen (Ben Bailey Smith) when she was younger and naive, Fi Hansen (Donna Air), one half of the UK’s strongest superstar , now desires out of her marriage. Hiring Hannah to assist put together to depart her dangerously coercive and manipulative associate, their divorce is about to be all of the issues the press love: public and messy.

“As the curtain is pulled back from the glossy veneer of their meticulously constructed public image, the pain that lies behind Brand Hansen is slowly revealed and Hannah must invest more than just her billable hours in helping Fi reclaim her life.”

As for that “passionate affair” with Christie, Hannah now feels trapped as she struggles to forgive Nathan whereas hiding the key of her personal infidelity.

“Meanwhile, Rose and James return from their honeymoon with ambitions to start their own family and Nina teeters on the edge, as the consequences of her erratic behaviour finally catch up with her,” the BBC reveals. “With the merger now complete, Ruth forced out from her role as head of the family firm, must search for a new purpose in life. And, as Hannah fights one of the most public cases of her professional career, the fight to save her own marriage is a deep, intensely, private battle.”

The Cut up is coming to BBC One in February 2020