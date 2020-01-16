Exclusive: First look clip from episode 2 of Deadwater Fell

Channel four have given HEARALPUBLICIST a first-look clip from the second episode of Deadwater Fell, forward of its broadcast tomorrow at 9pm.

The brand new thriller started final week and stars David Tennant as Tom Kendrick, a neighborhood GP in a small Scottish village who’s the only real survivor of a fireplace that kills his spouse, Kate, and their three daughters.

Evaluation: Deadwater Fell packs an emotional punch

Within the wake of the catastrophe, proof emerges that implies the blaze was not a horrible accident however one thing much more sinister.

The clip under takes place instantly after Kate’s funeral, the place an outdated buddy referred to as Sasha (Seline Hizli from Land Ladies) has returned to pay her respects.

The episode will see Jess (Cush Jumbo) uncover extra surprising particulars concerning the hearth and Kate’s previous, in addition to confront her personal position within the tragedy.

In addition to David Tennant (Broadchurch), Deadwater Fell stars Anna Madeley (Patrick Melrose) within the position of Kate and Cush Jumbo (The Good Combat) and Matthew McNulty (Cleansing Up) as a pair devastated by the tragedy that rocks their sleepy village.

Deadwater Fell airs on Fridays on Channel four at 9pm. You can even compensate for All four.