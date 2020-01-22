EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: Jeffrey Epstein victim relives abuse on Dr. Oz

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

DailyMail.com can share an unique first look of a Jeffrey Epstein accuser recoiling as she relieves being ‘manhandled’ by the predatory financier after they first met in 1997 whereas she auditioned for Victoria’s Secret.

In an interview with Dr. Ozthat can air on Thursday, Alicia Arden relives being groped and instructed to take her garments off by Epstein.

She was 26 on the time after they met in a resort in Santa Monica, California, the place Epstein pretended to be scouting her for the lingerie model.

She was determined to get work with Victoria’s Secret which remains to be owned by Epstein affiliate Les Wexner.

It’s not the primary time she is sharing her story however it’s her first on-camera interview about it since Epstein’s demise.

‘He was taking off my shirt after which he was taking off my skirt.

‘I began to not like that. So I used to be placing it down and I grabbed my portfolio and I had needed to go away.

‘And, for no matter purpose, he took $100 out of his pockets and he put it on the desk.

‘It made me really feel like a prostitute so I didn’t take that,’ Arden stated.

The pedophile died in August by hanging himself in his cell. He’s proven within the final recognized of him alive

She added that she was scared she was going to be raped or assaulted.

‘I felt a bit of scared and I didn’t wish to be assaulted or raped.

‘Be mindful once you go on an audition like that, I used to be in a tiny little high with a swimsuit kind bra beneath it and a bit of skirt in order that you would see my legs and my hips and my abdomen.

‘So, he was me and he stated “Well, let me see your hips and come, let me manhandle you.”

‘He stated that phrase. I’ve by no means heard that phrase ever in my complete life from anybody, not in something,’ she stated.

She beforehand instructed each the Each day Mail and The New York Instances of her claims.

Arden’s interview with Dr. Ozwill air on Thursday at 1pm EST on Fox channels.

She additionally says that she reported the incident to police however that nobody took it significantly.

Alicia Arden (above in LA circa 2002) filed a police report saying she was sexually assaulted by Epstein at a Santa Monica resort in 1997 after he pretended to be a mannequin scout

Epstein killed himself in his jail cell in August.

There are dozens of lawsuits towards his property together with one from the US Virgin Islands which needs to confiscate his island – Little St. James – which is valued at $86million.

The native authorities’s high prosecutor says Epstein flouted their legal guidelines to routinely carry underage women there and abuse them. She filed a lawsuit final week and on Tuesday was interviewed by CBS This Morning about it together with one of many girls the late financier is alleged to have trafficked.

That girl insisted on having her identification obscured. She revealed that Epstein held her towards her will in a bed room on the property the place he saved a gun taped to the bedpost.

She additionally stated he raped her in his workplace on St Thomas.