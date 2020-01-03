Exclusive: Satya Dev on a signing spree, all set for a blockbuster 2020

Satya Dev.Instagram

Actor Satya Dev has stepped into the footwear of Fahad Fasil within the Telugu remake of Malayalam movie Maheshinte Prathikaram. The title of the movie is Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya and it’s being produced by the makers of Baahubali. The movie is being directed by Venkatesh Maha of C/o Kancherapalem.

The 12 months 2019 has been a tremendous 12 months for Dev as he has bagged quite a lot of good movies and hits into his kitty. He has been part of many movies until now and he considers that 2019 is unquestionably the perfect one in every of his profession until now and appears assured about this 12 months.

Satya Dev as Uma MaheswaraPR Handout

“I am part of Sarileru Nekevaru, Uma Maheswara…, RRR and a couple of other films and I am super excited about it. 2019 has been amazing and my 2020 already looks busy with the films I am working for. Feels nice to be busy,” stated the actor.

As part of the movie and to suit properly into the invoice, Satya Dev needed to drop a few pounds. So the actor shed out some kilos within the gymnasium to look very very similar to Uma Maheswara, a proprietor of a photograph studio in Araku Valley.

Satya Dev’s from newest photograph shoot.PR Handout

“I lost almost nine kilos for the role. Also, Maha told that I need to change a bit as person. Usually, all of us respond to things very quickly when they provoke us. And I was asked not to do that. I must tell you that I helped me lot for the role and in my life off screen too,” added the Ghazi Assault actor.

Dev says that he all the time desires to be a part of these movies via which he can inform some stunning tales to the audiences. So that’s the reason he chooses to be a part of movies which have wonderful scripts. He provides, “I think like the audiences before I sign a film. Only if I strongly believe that the audiences will like it, only then I sign for it.”

Satya Dev has been a part of movies like Jyothilakshmi, Ghazi Assault, Antariksham, Bluff Grasp, iSmart Shankar and George Reddy. Additionally, he’s being applauded for his versatile efficiency in Gods of Dharmapuri, a Telugu internet sequence on Zee Telugu.