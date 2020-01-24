Exclusive: Sneak peek at episode 3 of Deadwater Fell

Channel four has given HEARALPUBLICIST an unique sneak peek at tonight’s episode of crime drama Deadwater Fell.

David Tennant stars as Tom Kendrick, a GP in a small Scottish village who’s the only real survivor of a horrible fireplace that claims the lives of his spouse, major faculty trainer Kate (Anna Madeley), and their three daughters.

When disturbing proof emerges that the tragic occasion wasn’t an accident, he falls underneath suspicion of committing the horrible crime.

Deadwater Fell evaluation: David Tennant drama packs emotional punch

This unique clip takes place earlier than Kate’s demise, when she is taken to hospital after crashing her automotive on the way in which residence from the seaside.

She has a determined interplay with police officer Steve (Matthew McNulty), who’s livid about her accident as a result of her three younger daughters and his associate Jess (Cush Jumbo) had been within the car on the time.

Watch the sneak peek beneath:

Deadwater Fell is on Channel four at 9pm on Fridays, atone for All four.