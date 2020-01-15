Exclusive: UKTV’s starry new comedy Sandylands debuts first look image

UKTV has launched a primary look picture of its starry new comedy collection Sandylands, which is about to debut on Gold later this 12 months.

The sitcom, which is about on a seaside resort, boasts Sanjeev Bhaskar (The Kumars), David Walliams (Britain’s Bought Expertise), Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Sophie Thompson (Detectorists), Craig Parkinson (Line of Responsibility) and Simon Fowl (The Inbetweeners) amongst its stars.

Natalie Dew (Bodyguard) will lead the solid, enjoying Emily Verma, a former Sandylands resident who’s pressured to maneuver dwelling from London when a pedalo final rented by her father, Les Vegas (Bhaskar), washes ashore coated in blood.

Les is quickly declared misplaced at sea, leaving Emily in cost with placing his affairs so as – and bringing her nearer with the city’s wacky residents within the course of.

The collection, which can encompass three 40-minute episodes, is penned by sketch group This Superb Monster writers Martin Collins and Alex Finch and will likely be helmed by Toast of London director Michael Cumming.

The largest TV exhibits airing in 2020

UKTV’s head of scripted, Pete Thornton, mentioned, “As a father/daughter relationship comedy with a twist, this collection breaks extra floor for comedy originations on Gold.

“The quality of the cast is a testament to the range of brilliantly drawn characters that Alex and Martin have created and we’re very much looking forward to diving into the mysterious waters swirling around Sandylands.”