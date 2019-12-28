Excruciating adverts that have sparked the biggest customer backlashes over the past decade

By Holly Bancroft For The Mail On Sunday

Printed: 17:13 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:13 EST, 28 December 2019

A mannequin with a tiny waist stands defiantly in a bikini in opposition to a brilliant yellow background, the phrases round her screaming out the slogan: ‘Are you beach body ready?’

This was the poster for Protein World weight-loss dietary supplements which sparked a livid ‘body-shaming’ backlash in 2015, and has now been named as some of the complained-about adverts of the last decade.

A petition condemning it obtained 70,000 signatures on the time and the poster was faraway from the London Underground.

It is without doubt one of the adverts chosen by trade journal Marketing campaign because the worst for annually of the previous decade.

The record additionally includes a 2017 industrial for Pepsi starring Kendall Jenner, which needed to be withdrawn after complaints that it trivialised police brutality.

The advert confirmed the supermodel at a photoshoot on a road nook. Crowds of handsome, fashionably dressed protesters begin strolling previous and catch her consideration, so she decides to joins in.

Ms Jenner walks over to a police officer standing in a line together with his stony-faced colleagues and arms him a can of Pepsi. Her actions trigger the policeman to interrupt out right into a smile and the celebrations begin. The advert was extensively ridiculed for its superficial depiction of a protest march.

Different out-of-touch adverts embody Sprite’s ‘Brutally Refreshing’ marketing campaign from 2016. It featured what have been imagined to be cheeky messages printed on the bottles. However the laddish humour missed the mark – one notably poor style message mentioned: ‘She’s seen extra ceilings than Michelangelo.’

Confectionery firm Haribo is understood for its unconventional advertisements, however went a step too far in 2011 with one that includes a household selling its Tremendous Combine sweets and singing a disturbingly high-pitched ‘Squidgy Baby’ music.

Marketing campaign described it as ‘a horror version of the Von Trapps stopping off on their way to a cult compound’.

And Mastercard’s 2018 advert was condemned after it promised to donate 10,000 meals to ravenous youngsters each time footballers Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr scored on the World Cup. One particular person wrote: ‘If you’ve bought the cash Mastercard, simply give it away. Don’t let the destiny of ravenous youngsters relaxation on multi-millionaire footballers.’