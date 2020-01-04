‘Excuse me, it’s my money’: Deepika Padukone hits back at reporter for asking if Ranveer invested money in Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer SinghInstagram

Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and directed by Meghna Gulzar, is the story of an avid-attack survivor. The film is scheduled to launch on January 10. Whereas Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar and Vikrant Massey are busy selling the movie, the trio has been making information for varied causes.

Firstly, it was the absence of Deepika Padukone’s Ranbir Kapoor ‘RK’ tattoo from her neck which sparked a debate round whether or not she had gotten rid of it. Speculations on whether or not Deepika Padukone would preserve the RK tattoo intact even after getting married to Ranveer Singh have at all times made information.

From Met Gala to Cannes 2019, now we have seen the RK tattoo being hidden by make-up artists on a number of events. Within the newest footage of Deepika Padukone flaunting a restricted version, hand-painted Sabyasachi saree, the tattoo was lacking. This left us questioning if Deepika has lastly determined to get it eliminated.

Deepika Padukone in ChhapaakTwitter

In a current chat, Deepika answered a number of the most requested questions on her on Google and reacted to eradicating RK’s tattoo from the again of her neck. When Deepika was requested how she eliminated the ‘RK’ tattoo, she didn’t say a phrase and simply winked on the digital camera.

On the launch of the title observe of the movie, Deepika was requested if husband Ranveer Singh had put cash in her movie. Deepika shot again saying, “Excuse me, yeh mere khud ke paise hain. Kisne bola yeh? Excuse me, It is my own money.” Meghna Gulzar added that it might be fallacious to imagine that Ranveer Singh had put cash into the movie.

Speaking about how she by no means felt that the movie was a dangerous challenge, Deepika mentioned, “People are saying that we have taken a big risk, but I don’t think of this (film) as a risk. It is something that she (Gulzar) has lived with for so many years. As a human being and a director, she was ready to tell the story. She came to me with it and I instantly said yes to the film, so there hasn’t been over-thinking or over-processing. I think whatever we have done to make this film was done very instantly and instinctively, and with a lot of heart. We want people to receive this film the way we have made it.”