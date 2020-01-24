News

Executive committee approves parental leave study

January 24, 2020
1 Min Read

Within the blink of a watch Thursday, Mayor John Tory’s govt committee despatched off a request for a report on enriching an already lavish parental depart scheme for council members.

The movement for the report from the Metropolis Clerk was put ahead by Cllr. James Pasternak and obtained unanimous approval.

NDP councillor Joe Cressy desires the Metropolis Clerk to think about adjusting council’s parental depart coverage — authorized in mid-2018 — to allow him to top-up his workplace employees and vote by proxy on committee and council points throughout his depart later this 12 months.

Cressy informed the Toronto Solar not too long ago he intends to take 16 weeks in September to take care of his new son Jude after his spouse returns to work.

However former councillor Christin Greb, who gave delivery to her daughter whereas in workplace in 2016, stated there shouldn’t be any extras as a result of taxpayers are already footing the invoice for his whole wage in the course of the depart.

She says councillors don’t pay into employment insurance coverage.

Greb informed the Solar earlier this week that she returned to committee work one week after her daughter was born in April of 2016.

The report is due again in April.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment