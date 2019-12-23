“Exercise Caution” While Travelling To Uttar Pradesh: US Asks Citizens

US embassy listed out precautions for its residents visiting the areas battered with protests.

New Delhi:

The USA on Monday issued a journey advisory, asking its residents to ”train warning” whereas travelling to Uttar Pradesh, which is witnessing demonstrations in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act.

Washington DC additionally urged its residents to watch native media for the information regarding demonstrations and their places, and keep away from the areas impacted by protests.

In an announcement, US embassy additionally listed out precautions for its residents visiting the areas battered with protests.

“Keep a low profile. Be aware of your surroundings. Monitor local media for updates. Review your personal security plans. Notify friends and family of your safety. Follow the instructions of local authorities,” stated the embassy.

“US citizens should exercise caution in light of continued protests and demonstrations, which are continuing in many parts of India. While demonstrations in the National Capital Region have been relatively peaceful over the past few days, US citizens should continue to monitor local media for news concerning demonstrations and their locations, and avoid those areas,” the assertion reads.

“Embassy personnel should exercise caution if travelling to Uttar Pradesh, where violent demonstrations continue. Agra, including areas around the Taj Mahal, is an exception and has been calm so far,” the assertion provides.

To this point over 20 folks have been killed within the protests erupted following the passage of CAA from the Parliament.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act, which was handed by Parliament earlier this month and have become legislation following the assent by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 12.

Protests have erupted throughout the nation in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act, 2019, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or earlier than December 31, 2014.

Based on an official notification, the Act is not going to apply to the “tribal area of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution and the area covered under ”The Inner Line” notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.”