‘Exorcist’ Cuts Sister-In-Law 101 Times Believing Father Would Get Healed

The sufferer was admitted to the district hospital

Bareilly:

Over 100 cuts have been inflicted on a girl by her exorcist sister-in-law and two others in a perception that it’s going to make sure the restoration of her father-in-law.

Renu, married to Sanjeev of Ghangaura village in Bhojipura space eight years in the past, required 300 stitches for the 101 cuts inflicted on her throughout remedy on the district hospital right here, mentioned police.

The police mentioned she obtained two dozen stitches on her face alone for the cuts inflicted by her sister-in-law Moni and her husband, and brother-in-law Mooli.

She was admitted to the ICU of the district hospital, the place Dr Mukul Agarwal mentioned, “The woman required 300 stitches and had over two dozen cuts on her face alone. She had over 100 cuts on the entire body.”

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Pandey mentioned Moni has been arrested and makes an attempt are on to nab others.

“Moni’s father is ill for the past a few months. The accused are involved in exorcism and in the superstition that their act will ensure the recovery of Moni’s father, they inflicted cuts on Renu’s body,” the officer mentioned.

Whereas she was being given cuts on Sunday, Renu someway managed to flee and reached a Bareilly school earlier than falling unconscious.

Police admitted her to the district hospital.

The accused allegedly tried to sacrifice her and when her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law tried to cease them, they have been locked in a room, police mentioned.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday on the grievance of the sufferer’s brother, they mentioned.