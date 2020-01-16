Expect New Details to Emerge About Nioh 2 Every Week Until Launch

For the reason that open beta and subsequent survey outcomes, Crew Ninja has been fairly silent about Nioh 2. Fortunately, that may quickly change in an enormous method. From subsequent week till the sequel’s launch in March, the developer plans to unveil new particulars on a weekly foundation.

Nioh 2’s official Japanese Twitter account shared a message from Director Fumihiko Yasuda. Within the message, he tells followers to “look forward to” the upcoming weekly bulletins. Nonetheless, he doesn’t specify what precisely followers ought to anticipate. As beforehand famous, the primary spherical of particulars will go stay someday subsequent week, although it’s unclear precisely when or the place the knowledge will probably be shared. But, given the supply of this explicit information, it stands to motive followers might need to regulate the sport’s Twitter profile.

Following the open beta final fall, Crew Ninja launched notes outlining the fixes it goals to sort out earlier than Nioh 2’s full launch. Most notably, the studio is working to change Darkish Realm penalties. Refinements are additionally within the works for gameplay and stage design, Ki administration, balancing points, and the Person Interface.

Nioh 2 will land on the HEARALPUBLICIST four in lower than two months on March 14th. Preorders are at the moment open for each the usual model and the Particular Version at a number of retailers. The Particular Version prices $79.99, with a duplicate of the sport, steelbook case, artwork ebook, and Season Go packaged inside. A Digital Deluxe Version can be obtainable to preorder on the HEARALPUBLICIST Retailer. It features a PS4 Avatar, Theme, and a few in-game extras.

[Source: Nioh Game on Twitter]