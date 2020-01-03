Expect to Hear News About the Next Mainline Sniper Elite Entry This Year

The final mainline Sniper Elite installment, Sniper Elite four, hit retailer cabinets early in 2017. Followers shall be happy to be taught that Riot received’t keep silent in regards to the fifth essential title for lengthy. Someday this 12 months, the studio intends to announce particulars regarding what could finally be deemed Sniper Elite 5.

Riot’s PR Govt Sadie Flayeh just lately tweeted an overview of the corporate’s plans for the brand new 12 months. There are three titles set to launch all through 2020, one among which incorporates Sniper Elite VR. As well as, Flayeh teased that information in regards to the subsequent “mainline Sniper Elite” is incoming. See Flayeh’s submit beneath:

Howdy 2020 folks! Only a reminder out of your pleasant neighborhood @Riot PR bot… ZOMBIE ARMY four: DEAD WAR – February 4th

EVIL GENIUS 2: WORLD DOMINATION – Coming 2020

SNIPER ELITE VR – TBA

Oh… and there’ll be information on the following mainline Sniper Elite! pic.twitter.com/3OuaPBlJN1 — Sadie Flayeh (@shoibox) January 2, 2020

When that information could arrive is at the moment anybody’s guess. E3 2020 may function place to announce the following Sniper Elite, since E3 2019 noticed the workforce unveil Sniper Elite VR, full with a preview for attending press.

Digital actuality isn’t the one approach wherein Riot goals to develop upon Sniper Elite’s choices. Late final 12 months, the corporate unveiled Riot Unplugged, a brand-new studio that’s solely working to translate Riot’s many IPs into board video games. Sniper Elite the Board Recreation counts as the primary of such tasks. A Kickstarter for the board recreation will launch on an unspecified date this 12 months.

Sniper Elite four is in shops now for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Every time Sniper Elite VR launches this 12 months, it is going to land on the HEARALPUBLICIST VR, Oculus Rift, SteamVR, and Viveport platforms.

[Source: Sadie Flayeh on Twitter via SegmentNext]