Expectant fathers treating Edinburgh NHS maternity ward ‘like hotel’ by ordering takeaways

By Connor Boyd Well being Reporter For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:45 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:47 EST, 15 January 2020

Midwives have accused expectant fathers of treating maternity wards ‘like a resort’ by sharing beds with their companions and ordering takeaways.

New moms are stated to be too embarrassed to breastfeed or get modified as a result of there are such a lot of males staying on the postnatal unit at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Workers who’ve complained to bosses declare they have been informed to ‘simply settle for it’ regardless of the presence of the guests placing pressure on their means to ship care.

They stated the overcrowding poses a hearth hazard and has made it troublesome to achieve emergency buzzers and forestall the unfold of infections.

Midwives at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (pictured) have accused expectant fathers of treating maternity wards ‘like a resort’ by sharing beds with their companions and ordering takeaways

One midwife informed The Instances: ‘Childbirth and the postnatal interval ought to be about ladies and infants and we’re having to bend over backwards for males treating it like a resort.

‘It is a hearth hazard as a result of you haven’t any concept how many individuals are on the ward directly and there was completely no session on this.

‘There are ladies on the ward who’re uncomfortable and too embarrassed to get modified or breastfeed due to the quantity of tourists there staying over and their sleep is being disrupted.’

It’s understood that at the least two members of workers have contacted the chief govt of NHS Lothian, which runs the hospital. However their complaints have fallen on deaf ears, in response to the paper.

Midwives stated they’ve been informed to ‘encourage’ expectant fathers to remain at house, however they’re being defied.

Alex McMahon, nurse director of NHS Lothian, stated fathers shouldn’t be despatched house as a result of many moms have to be supported after giving delivery.

He stated: ‘In frequent with all boards, NHS Lothian is implementing the steering contained within the five-year motion plan for maternity and neonatal care, issued by NHS Scotland, known as Greatest Begin.

‘It says that fathers, companions and different relations ought to be actively inspired and supported to grow to be an integral a part of all points of maternal and new child care.

‘As a part of that, some mums like having their companions being there to help them at this particular time and being concerned in caring for his or her child proper from the beginning.’

Dr Mary Ross-Davie, the Royal School of Midwives (RCM) director for Scotland, stated it had been a properly established follow for fathers to remain on maternity wards for months, even years.

She added: ‘After some teething issues, the suggestions we now have heard in different areas has typically been optimistic – workers usually discover the presence of companions a useful addition in supporting new moms.

‘Nonetheless, the bodily house obtainable in some wards does make have a lot of further folks staying within the space… troublesome once in a while.

‘We will definitely be working with native managers to search out shared options to the considerations raised.’