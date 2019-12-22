Expert reveals how to buy perfume for someone else

A fragrance professional has revealed find out how to go about shopping for a scent as a present – so if you happen to’ve left your Christmas procuring till the final minute, this could possibly be the proper reply.

Lee Harding, from London, who works with The Fragrance Store, is an professional with over 15 years within the business.

He has labored with luxurious, life-style and movie star manufacturers akin to Bottega Venetta, Chloe, Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang, Vivienne Westwood, Cavalli, Philosophy, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, and extra.

With an intensive information of the sector, his tips to purchasing the proper scent for another person embrace engraving the bottle for personalisation and fascinated about the person’s meals and life-style preferences first.

Lee Harding, from London, has revealed his prime ideas for getting fragrances for another person. Pictured, inventory picture

THINK ABOUT THE INDIVIDUAL’S PERSONALITY

Shopping for a scent for somebody will be daunting, however there are some things you’ll be able to think about that may enable you when shopping for a perfume as a present.

While tastes in fragrance fluctuate from person-to-person, age, character and life-style play a giant half within the fragrance selections we make.

Though there isn’t any age restrict on a scent, science tells us that all through our lives our sense of scent adjustments and matures based mostly on age and life occasions akin to being pregnant.

Gross sales tendencies present that teenagers are inclined to desire sweeter and fruitier smells, and as we grow old we go for extra candy florals, ouds or oriental fragrances.

Different issues to think about are an individual’s meals or flowers preferences too. If, for instance, the individual you’re shopping for a gift for dislikes sturdy spices, it’s unlikely they may like spicy scents and oriental base notes.

In the event that they dislike the scent of Jasmine and Tuberose, they aren’t going to love a scent the place that could be a key notice.

I, for instance, dislike vanilla and cinnamon, which implies I keep away from scents that both remind me of that or have these elements in.

LEE’S FIVE TIPS 1. Take into consideration the person’s character 2. Be experimental three. Reward a complementary scented moisturiser to make the scent last more four. Do not buy on impulse 5. Engrave the bottle for that added particular contact

Completely different perfumes also can slot in with completely different existence.

If you happen to’re on-the-go and flit from day to nighttime, with the fitness center in-between, it could be value choosing an eau de toilette (EDT).

EDT’s primarily consists of prime notes and provides freshness and sharpness in a perfume.

They put on off in about three hours, so for these spritzing between completely different events they will both reapply or swap all through the day.

BE EXPERIMENTAL

We are inclined to go for a protected selection in relation to shopping for fragrance as a present, both re-buying a favorite scent or the one we’ve most just lately heard them talk about.

Increasingly more individuals are experimenting with perfumes and creating their very personal fragrance wardrobes, so why not combine it up together with your present selection?

The Fragrance Store helps prospects take calculated dangers when shopping for scents through the use of somebody’s earlier likes and dislikes to determine different scents they may like.

For instance, if you happen to like Good Woman you’re very prone to like Chloe or Lancome Idole as a result of they belong to the identical household and share related elements and notes.

THE GIFT OF LONGER LASTING SCENT

Layering is an effective way to get extra out of a scent because it helps to accentuate and improve the longevity, in addition to enabling you to create one thing bespoke and private by layering completely different scents on prime of each other.

Lee’s different prime ideas embrace not shopping for on impulse and making your present stand out by including a private contact. Pictured, inventory picture

Layering will be simply included just by including a scented moisturiser or physique oil right into a morning routine or spritzing a hair mist.

That is such an incredible factor to think about when shopping for a present, as usually scents have complementary or matching physique ranges akin to bathe gels, hand or physique lotions which can be formulated to increase the notes within the perfume so it lasts longer on the pores and skin.

DON’T BUY ON IMPULSE

High notes in fragrance dissipate inside round 15 minutes whereas base notes final all day, so it’s essential, particularly if the scent isn’t for you, that you simply give it time to settle.

If prospects are uncertain on a perfume we suggest giving it 15 minutes to dry down on the pores and skin to get a real reflection of the ultimate scent.

We regularly counsel that prospects proceed with their procuring after which come again into retailer as soon as the scent has developed to make a closing determination.

You may go nostril blind after smelling three completely different scents which is why impulse shopping for is just not suggested.

MAKE YOUR GIFT STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD

Perfume is among the hottest items to purchase, so why not personalise the bottle to provide that added particular contact?

The Fragrance Store affords bespoke engraving on over 200 bottles of fragrance and with as much as 66 characters you’ll be able to add names, dates or cute messages to the bottle.

The final time I purchased a scent for somebody as a present it was Sauvage EDP from Dior and I included the message Completely satisfied Birthday for my Dad – it actually did take the current to the subsequent stage.