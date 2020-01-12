Exploring Use Of Artificial Intelligence In Courts, Says Chief Justice

“AI is not going to replace human judges or human discretion,” Justice Bobde clarified. (File)

Bengaluru:

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Saturday hinted at the potential of Synthetic Intelligence being developed for the courts whereas making it clear that it’ll by no means substitute human discretion.

Talking at an occasion in Bengaluru, Justice Bobde mentioned, “We have a possibility of developing Artificial Intelligence for the court system. Only for the purpose of ensuring that the undue delay in justice is prevented.”

“I must make it clear at the outset as there are times when even judges have asked this. AI is not going to replace human judges or human discretion”, he added.

Sharing extra particulars of his imaginative and prescient, Justice Bobde mentioned, “It is only the repetitive, mathematical and mechanical parts of the judgments for which help can be taken from the system…we are exploring the possibility of implementing it.”

Justice Bobde emphasised the necessity for growing AI for judiciary whereas outlining the variety of pending instances in numerous courts.

“Some people are in jail for 10-15 years and we are not in position to deal with their appeals. The courts take so long and ultimately the courts feel that it is just to release them on bail”, he mentioned.

Justice Bobde additionally endorsed using each expertise and talent to make sure supply of justice in an affordable time.

“We must employ every talent, every skill we possess to ensure that justice is received within reasonable time. Delay in justice can’t be a reason for anybody to take law into their hands,” he mentioned.