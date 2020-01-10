Extinction Rebellion is named on official counter-terror police list of extremist organisations

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Printed: 15:06 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:18 EST, 10 January 2020

Extinction Rise up (XR) has been left outraged after counter-terrorism police listed the environmental activist group as an extremist ideology.

The itemizing was included in a 12-page information produced by Counter Terror Police South East and positioned XR as a risk to nationwide safety alongside the likes of neo-Nazi terrorism and Islamic extremism.

The group branded the transfer a ‘terrorism slur’ and has been been left questioning ‘how dare they?’.

Extinction Rise up (pictured throughout protests in London) has been left outraged after counter-terrorism police listed the environmental activist group as an extremist ideology

Extinction Rise up activists protest exterior the Australian Embassy in London towards the Australian authorities’s response to the continuing bushfires and local weather and ecological emergency at present

XR have this night responded by stating that ‘youngsters up and down the nation are desperately combating for a future.’

They continued: ‘Academics, grandparents, nurses have been making an attempt their finest with loving nonviolence to get politicians and large enterprise to do one thing in regards to the dire state of our planet.

‘And that is how the institution responds.’

The group rose to prominence final yr and XR activists have held local weather protests throughout the globe.

Its actions within the UK have included closing Westminster Bridge and parking a pink boat in the course of Oxford Circus for a number of days.

XR introduced London to a standstill in October after they controversially disrupted London’s public transport community throughout rush hour.

In December, XR dressed up as bees and glued themselves to the Liberal Democrats’ electrical battle bus as others swarmed a Brexit celebration workplace.

Liberal Democrat Chief Jo Swinson speaks to Extinction Rise up protesters dressed as bees after they glued themselves to the celebration’s battle bus throughout a go to to Knights Youth Centre in London

Paperwork seen by the Guardian reveal the environmental protest group was listed as an extremist ideology that must be reported to authorities on the Forestall programme.

The 12-page ‘safeguarding younger folks and adults from ideological extremism’ doc, issued to academics and law enforcement officials, amongst others, says the group is a risk resulting from its ‘anti-establishment philosophy’.

It additionally warns that expressions of help may embrace ‘folks talking in sturdy or emotive phrases about environmental points like local weather change, ecology, fracking, airport growth or air pollution’.

Police lead an Extinction Rise up protester away throughout central London demonstrations

Extinction Rise up (XR) protesters camp in tents across the Monument to the Girls of World Warfare II on Whitehall in October 2019

A protester holds up a placard saying ‘Rise UP, Extinction Rise up’ on Westminster Bridge on October 7, 2019

One former chief superintendent referred to as the itemizing ‘astonishing’.

Rob Cooper stated: ‘In the event that they want to add anybody to their checklist of extremist teams, maybe they need to contemplate fossil gasoline foyer teams.

‘They appear to be very efficient at indoctrinating politicians across the globe and enabling oil, gasoline and coal corporations to obtain huge subsidies while the planet burns.’

In line with the Guardian, XR featured in a model of the doc that was issued in November however has since been recalled and the group will not be classed as extremist.

DCS Kath Barned, the top of CTPSE, informed the newspaper: ‘I want to make it fairly clear that we don’t classify Extinction Rise up as an extremist organisation.

‘The inclusion of Extinction Rise up on this doc was an error of judgment and we are going to now be reviewing the entire contents because of this.’