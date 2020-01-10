Extinction Rebellion previously listed as ‘extremist ideology’ by counter-terrorism police

Extinction Riot (XR), the non-violent local weather change protest organisation, had been beforehand included on a listing of extremist ideologies together with neo-Nazi teams, in accordance with studies.

The group was included in a 12-page information, dated final November, produced by counter-terrorism police titled “Safeguarding young people and adults from ideological extremism” – a choice which the police have since referred to as a “lapse of judgement” following investigation from The Guardian.

The information advises officers to look out for younger individuals who “neglect to attend school” or “participate in planned school walkouts,” a reference to Greta Thunberg’s ‘school strike for climate’ motion and its worldwide offshoots.

Extinction Riot activists protest in London. Credit score: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Pictures

Officers stated they’d evaluation the steering to make clear their place on Extinction Riot after probing from The Guardian, later confirming that it had been recalled.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), the place the doc was shared, posted an preliminary assertion: “This document was produced at a local level to help our partners to spot the signs of vulnerability to radicalisation. By including Extinction Rebellion in this document, it gives the impression we consider them to be an extremist group, which they are not. We will review the guidance to make this clear.”

Later, after additional inquiries from The Guardian, police stated they’d recall the doc. DCS Kath Barnes, head of CTPSE, stated: “I wish to make it fairly clear that we don’t classify Extinction Riot as an extremist organisation.

“The inclusion of Extinction Rebellion in this document was an error of judgment and we will now be reviewing all of the contents as a result.” The assertion went on to clarify why the preliminary information had been revealed, and the small print of the recall.

A spokesperson for XR stated: “How dare they? Children up and down the country are desperately fighting for a future. Teachers, grandparents, nurses have been trying their best with loving nonviolence to get politicians and big business to do something about the dire state of our planet. And this is how the establishment responds.”

