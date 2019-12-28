Extinction Rebellion targets key media sites including the BBC’s Broadcasting House

‘Great March for Truth’ with be held on April 16 to the Broxbourne print works

By Holly Bancroft For The Mail On Sunday

Revealed: 17:01 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:19 EST, 28 December 2019

Extinction Insurrection activists plan to unleash an unprecedented assault on the British media, sparking accusations that they need to infringe free speech.

The Mail on Sunday has obtained a replica of a doc entitled The Nice March For Fact & Blockade, which particulars how six key print and broadcast media websites could be focused by environmental protesters subsequent spring.

They embrace a print works in Hertfordshire the place tens of millions of nationwide and regional newspapers are produced; Broadcasting Home, which is residence to the BBC; and the places of work of newspaper teams together with Information UK, which publishes The Occasions, and DMG Media, publishers of The Mail on Sunday.

Donnachadh McCarthy, co-author of the doc, speaks exterior Rupert Murdoch’s Information UK Workplaces, London, in 2015

If accepted by Motion Circle, the planning committee of Extinction Insurrection (XR), the fortnight of direct motion in mid-April would give attention to forcing the media to ‘tell the truth’ about local weather change.

The plans embrace staging ‘occupations/blockades’ exterior media headquarters in London earlier than a ‘Great March for Truth’ on April 16 to the Broxbourne print works.

‘The plant has only one exit road leading to the A10, which makes it very vulnerable to a mass blockade,’ the proposal says. ‘This is able to block virtually all nationwide newspapers for the South of England from being delivered from this plant.

‘The disruptive impression of the capital and full south of the nation waking as much as virtually empty newspaper stands would ship a shock by means of the system, as a wake-up name to the seriousness with which the media must take the crises.’

Extinction Insurrection protesters discovered a brand new goal in October once they picketed the BBC’s New Broadcasting Home HQ

It says the protest might final for 12 hours or ‘having set up the blockade, XR could consider running it continuously until the Sunday morning, thus blocking the Friday, Saturday and Sunday papers’.

The doc concedes it could require ‘high-risk, arrestable, undercover operations’.

It even suggests filling empty newspaper stands with ‘special edition copies of The Hourglass’, XR’s personal newspaper. Sarcastically, Donnachadh McCarthy, co-author of the proposal, writes a weekly column for The Impartial, one of many firms his doc suggests blockading.

Local weather activists protest on the BBC places of work through the fifth day of demonstrations by Extinction Insurrection in mid October

A protester holds a banner saying ‘inform the reality’ subsequent to the BBC emblem on the company’s places of work in London in October

XR protests this 12 months have price Scotland Yard £37 million.

Josie Appleton, director of the civil liberties group Manifesto Membership, stated: ‘The press is in many ways a voice for what the public thinks, and it would be outrageous to blockade news organisations. XR has an absolute right to protest outside, but not to interfere with the organisations doing their work.’

XR stated: ‘This is a draft proposal. The climate and ecological emergency is here. We need the Government and media to tell the truth as they should have done before now.’