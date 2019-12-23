Extremists are holding Sharia law trials for prisoners inside British jails, former inmate claims

By Susie Coen For The Every day Mail

Printed: 19:53 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 20:07 EST, 22 December 2019

Extremists in British prisons are holding their very own Sharia trials, grooming younger Muslim inmates and sharing banned books, it has been reported.

An ex-prisoner claimed he took half in punishment beatings and Sharia courts with a gaggle of prisoners who pledged allegiance to Isis.

Final night time safety specialists known as for an pressing evaluate into radicalisation in British jails.

The previous prisoner in his 20s claims he was recruited at HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes (file picture)

The claims come after police watchdogs revealed they’re to probe whether or not London Bridge killer Usman Khan ought to have been watched extra carefully after his launch from jail.

Khan – who stabbed two folks to loss of life on a knife rampage – was freed midway by means of his 16-year sentence for terrorism with out the required Parole Board evaluation of his menace to the general public.

A former prisoner, who spoke to The Occasions, stated he was recruited at HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes, by a gaggle which included a follower of the hate preacher Anjem Choudary and claimed that he had entry to recordings of talks by the al-Qaeda ideologue Anwar al-Awlaki.

The ex-prisoner, who’s in his 20s and used the pseudonym Jack, stated his former inmates have contacted him providing to assist him journey to Syria.

He stated it was by a gaggle which included a follower of the hate preacher Anjem Choudary (pictured) and claimed that he had entry to recordings of talks by the al-Qaeda ideologue Anwar al-Awlaki

In a single account, he stated a punishment beating was given to an inmate accused of disrespecting Islam by consuming alcohol.

The prisoner stated he ‘selected to go away that life’ following his launch. He sought religious assist and stays a practicsing and peaceable Muslim.

Justice secretary Robert Buckland stated the account was ‘very regarding’ however insisted that previously 4 years ‘an excessive amount of time, effort and funding has gone into bearing down on the malign results of extremism behind bars’.

Professor Ian Acheson, who led a 2016 evaluate of jail extremism, beforehand described Islamist extremism in jails as a ‘rising downside’ and outlined measures to counter it – which had been met with resistance.

Prof Acheson stated the prisoner’s description of his experiences present jail and probation service ‘continues to be not able to managing a severe menace to our nationwide safety’.

He added: ‘I am dissatisfied that most of the suggestions I made in 2016 to robustly reply to this menace don’t appear to have been adopted.

This suggests a seamless severe failure of management and can to confront terrorism that I recognized.

‘I urge the federal government to return to those suggestions as a place to begin to test on the fact of counter extremism functionality. If the Jail Service is just not equal to the duty of managing this deadly and damaging danger it needs to be divested of that accountability.’

It comes after police watchdogs revealed the are to probe whether or not London Bridge killer Usman Khan (pictured) ought to have been watched extra carefully after his launch from jail

This 12 months there have been reportedly 13,00zero Muslim inmates in England and Wales, making up 16 per cent of the jail inhabitants – doubling from eight per cent of prisoners in 2002.

Richard Walton, former head of Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Command, stated that Michael Gove’s departure from the Ministry of Justice in 2016 had been ‘extraordinarily premature’.

Mr Walton, a senior fellow on the Coverage Trade suppose tank, added: ‘[Mr Gove] was intent on totally implementing the Acheson evaluate and addressing the issue of radicalisation in jails throughout the nation.

‘His successor [Liz Truss] didn’t deal with this problem with the identical urgency and appeared much less eager on totally implementing the Acheson suggestions.

‘The Ministry of Justice ought to now revisit the issue of jail radicalisation in mild of the current assault. A full, clear evaluate of jail radicalisation and the measures in place to deal with it’s now wanted.’

Mr Walton added: ‘It’s unsurprising that radicalisation continues to be a big problem, owing to the success in recent times of convicting excessive numbers of Islamist terrorists for plotting assaults within the UK and abroad.

‘Regrettably, it’s not unusual for covert counterterrorism investigations to start out inside prisons – they supply a conducive setting for essentially the most hardline convicted Islamists to plot and conspire.’

The Ministry of Justice was final night time approached for remark.