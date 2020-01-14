Eye do! Groom fails to notice hitting bride in face with champagne cork and then thinks it’s FUNNY

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

That is the extremely awkward second a bride was left holding again tears after being hit by a champagne cork on her marriage ceremony day.

Footage reveals the groom popping open a bottle of champagne, earlier than the cork flies off and hits his new bride straight in her eye.

The bride recoils in ache after being hit inside shut vary, masking her face with each arms.

The groom then turns in the direction of his bride and seems confused.

After seeming to grasp his mistake, the groom then laughs on the accident.

Because the groom faucets the bride and he or she retains her face lined, one feminine visitor rushes over to supply a tissue.

The groom takes the tissue earlier than transferring the bride’s arms away from her eyes and dabbing the realm hit by the cork.

The video, believed to be taken in Vietnam, was posted onto the social video platform TikTok.

Writing in Vietnamese, the person appeared to joke about whether or not the wedding could be ‘lengthy lasting’ after the groom’s mistake.