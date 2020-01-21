Ezra Koenig Talks Phish, Fits, Food On New Podcast Episodes

Ezra Koenig loves podcasts! The Vampire Weekend frontman has a web-based radio present of his personal, Time Disaster on Apple Music's Beats 1, and in current weeks, he's been popping up as a visitor on every kind of podcasts. Simply at this time, he joined menswear podcast Throwing Suits to speak type. Final week, he went on Phish lyricist Tom Marshall's Beneath The Scales podcast to speak jam bands. And final month, he went on the Bon Appetit Foodcast to speak bagels and chilly brew and Tune Exploder to speak “Harmony Hall.” Podcast tour! Hearken to all of his current podcast appearances beneath.