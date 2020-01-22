Ezri Konsa slumps to the floor after hearing his last-minute winner had been awarded to Tyrone Mings

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline

Revealed: 20:00 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:10 EST, 21 January 2020

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa was dealt a heartbreaking blow on Tuesday night when he was instructed his game-winning aim towards Watford had in reality come off Tyrone Mings’ foot.

The 22-year-old’s response was captured on digicam earlier than he was interviewed by journalists.

After slumping to the ground, Konsa admitted: ‘I am heartbroken. I am completely heartbroken.’

Ezri Konsa slumps to the ground after he’s instructed he did not rating Aston Villa’s last-gasp winner

Earlier than his post-match interview, Konsa is instructed that Tyrone Mings has been awarded the aim

The 22-year-old holds his face in his palms after listening to that he hasn’t scored his first Villa aim

Having had his first Premier League aim ripped away from him, Konsa regarded on the brilliant aspect earlier than saying: ‘A minimum of we gained.’

Villa pulled off a superb comeback to beat the Hornets at Villa Park after Troy Deeney headed the guests in entrance.

Douglas Luiz equalised within the second half for Dean Smith’s males earlier than Konsa was readily available to play an important position in successful it in stoppage time.

A gutted Konsa seems up in disbelief earlier than revealing that he is ‘completely heartbroken’

Konsa (left) and Mings (proper) laughed concerning the incident after the sport on Tuesday

Following the spectacular end result, Konsa and Mings laughed concerning the incident of their post-match interview.

‘I am heartbroken – nah I am joking,’ Konsa laughed. ‘We acquired victory that is all that issues.’

When requested who truly scored the aim, Mings mentioned: ‘Me, sadly.

‘It is cliche to return on right here and say that the aim does not matter as a result of the three factors is an important factor however once you acquired the three factors it is also good to attain – it makes it even sweeter.’

Konsa thought he scored in 95th minute however the ball hit Mings’ foot (proper) earlier than moving into

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster is unable to stop the ball from moving into on Tuesday night

The 22-year-old centre again passionately celebrates as Dean Smith’s aspect win all three factors

Konsa poked enjoyable at himself after the sport by laughing at his aim response on Twitter

Konsa, who accomplished his £12million transfer from Brentford final summer time, took to Twitter after the sport to poke enjoyable at what he thought was his first aim for the membership within the Premier League.

‘Once you assume you’ve got scored your first aim for Villa,’ he laughed.

The win sees the Birmingham outfit transfer two factors away from Bournemouth within the relegation zone.